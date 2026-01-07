Bojangles Launches All-Day Breakfast Bowl

Bojangles is starting 2026 with two hearty bowl options that deliver Southern comfort food from breakfast through dinner. The fast-casual chain’s “Bowls All Day” promotion features the all-new Breakfast Bowl alongside the returning Chicken Rice Bowl, both available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide.

New Breakfast Bowl Features Country Sausage and Southern Gravy

The Breakfast Bowl combines classic Southern breakfast ingredients into a convenient, satisfying meal. Each bowl includes country-style sausage, crispy Bo-Rounds, fluffy scrambled eggs, Southern sausage gravy, and Monterey Jack cheese. The hearty combination provides a warm, filling option designed for cold winter mornings, though the bowl is available throughout the day at all Bojangles locations.

According to Marshall Scarborough, Vice President of Menu and Culinary Innovation at Bojangles, the new offering showcases the brand’s signature breakfast flavors. The Breakfast Bowl represents Bojangles’ commitment to serving breakfast items all day, a distinguishing feature that sets the chain apart in the fast-casual restaurant category.

Chicken Rice Bowl Returns with Cajun-Inspired Ingredients

Back by popular demand, the Chicken Rice Bowl layers Bojangles Dirty Rice with slow-cooked Cajun Pintos, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, and shredded Cheddar cheese. Guests can customize their bowl with their choice of chicken preparation and receive Texas Pete hot sauce on the side for additional flavor.

The Chicken Rice Bowl’s return follows positive customer response from previous limited-time offerings. The combination of seasoned rice, beans, cheese, and chicken creates a complete meal that appeals to lunch and dinner crowds seeking value-oriented comfort food options.

Limited-Time Winter Promotion Available Through Multiple Ordering Channels

Both bowls are available now for a limited time at participating Bojangles restaurants. Customers can order in-store, through the Bojangles mobile app, or via third-party food delivery services. The chain positions both offerings as complete meals that provide convenience, portion size, and Southern flavor at competitive price points.

The winter timing aligns with consumer demand for warming, substantial meals during colder months. Bojangles emphasizes that both bowls maintain the quality and authentic Southern taste the brand has built its reputation on, while offering the convenience modern customers expect from fast-casual dining.

For more information, visit the Bojangles website at https://www.bojangles.com.

More Eat & Drink News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email