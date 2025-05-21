Bojangles Introduces Watermelon Sweet Tea to Kick off Summer

As the weather heats up, Bojangles is putting a fresh twist on its iconic beverage with the launch of Watermelon Sweet Tea. This limited-time offering blends our Legendary Iced Tea®, steeped the old-fashion way, with real watermelon juice for a new, refreshing flavor perfect for the summer season. Watermelon Sweet Tea is ideal for on-the-go summer road trips, afternoon pick-me-ups or pairing with your favorite Bojangles treats.

To celebrate the launch – and the excitement of the PGA Championship in Bojangles’ hometown of Charlotte – fans everywhere can enjoy a free Watermelon Sweet Tea at participating locations from May 15–22 by using the promo code TEATIME at checkout. It’s a sweet way to kick off summer and toast one of golf’s biggest events.

To mark the occasion, the chain hosted a “Tea Time” event in Charlotte, where guests enjoyed golf games, giveaways and free Watermelon Sweet Tea. PGA TOUR golfer Chesson Hadley was also onsite for a meet-and-greet to celebrate the new menu item. Photos from the event are linked here.

Bojangles encourages fans to visit their local restaurant to pair the new drink with other limited-time, seasonal favorites like Bo-Berry Cookies and Sausage Bo-Berry Biscuits. For those on the go, Watermelon Sweet Tea is also available for delivery or pickup through the Bojangles app.

Source: Bojangles

