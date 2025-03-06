Bojangles Introduces New Brunch-Inspired Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffle

Brunch lovers, rejoice! Bojangles is bringing sweet and savory brunch perfection all day, every day with the launch of its newest menu item, Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffles. The bold new offering pairs Bojangles’ signature Cajun Filet on a warm Bo-Berry Waffle, drizzled with a sweet Bo-Berry Honey Glaze. Designed to satisfy both sweet and savory cravings, Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffles are set to become a go-to brunch option for fans who believe brunch should never take a day off.

To celebrate the launch, the iconic chicken-and-biscuits chain hosted a “Brunch at Bo’s” event on a Sunday, complete with all the brunch vibes – bottomless Legendary Iced Tea®, a flower BO-quet bar, a DJ, beautifully plated Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffles and Bo-Tato Rounds®, Instagrammable moments and a brunch experience unlike any other. While other restaurant chains remain closed on Sundays or only offer brunch at certain times, Bojangles is redefining the time-honored tradition by making it an everyday affair.

“For many people, Sunday brunch has become a highlight of the weekend,” says Tom Boland, chief marketing officer at Bojangles. “Our Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffles are the ultimate indulgence, whether you’re enjoying brunch with company or treating yourself. We’re making sure guests never have to settle – because brunch should never be put on hold.”

For a limited time at participating restaurants, Bojangles is treating fans to a special promotion. From March 3-9, Bojangles app users as well as fans of popular delivery services such as DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats can receive a free Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffle with any order of $20 or more by using the promo code BrunchEveryDay at checkout.

Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffles are available at participating locations à la carte, as a combo or as a side of Bo-Berry Waffles – two waffle halves topped with Bo-Berry Honey Glaze. Brunch fans can get their hands on Chicken and Bo-Berry Waffles starting today by visiting their local restaurant, through the Bojangles App for delivery or pickup, or via third-party delivery.

Source: Bojangles

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email