Bojangles Introduces Big Bo Boxes for Football Season

The countdown is over. Football is back and Bojangles is once again ready to fuel fans with the ultimate tailgate lineup. Whether fans are posting up outside the stadium or turning their backyard into a game-day haven, Bojangles’ Big Bo Boxes are built for bold flavor, all-day gatherings and everything in between.

This year’s tailgate boxes come filled with bone-in chicken or Supremes, paired with your choice of fixins, made-from-scratch biscuits and Legendary Iced Tea. For those feeding a crowd, Bojangles also has catering options, available any time of day – from early morning kickoffs to primetime matchups.

Also new this year, two popular universities – Virginia Tech University and Liberty University – will have their own team-themed Big Bo Boxes, joining the impressive university lineup of Clemson, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, East Tennessee State, Georgia, James Madison, North Carolina A&T, South Carolina, Tennessee and Western Carolina, as well as Bojangles’ NFL home team, the Carolina Panthers.

And for fans looking to customize their tailgates in addition to their Big Bo Boxes, Bojangles is partnering with REVELXP, a premier sports hospitality company offering full-service tailgate packages, including custom catering, setup and more, to offer Bojangles as part of its packages. Fans at Florida State, Kentucky, Memphis, Ohio State, Rutgers, TCU, UCF, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest can enjoy Bojangles via REVELXP’s personalized tailgate experience plans this season (Note: menu choices vary by location.)

Bojangles Big Bo Boxes are available everywhere, with team-themed boxes in their respective markets. Enjoy yours this season by ordering in-store, online or through the Bojangles app for pick-up or third-party delivery. Stay tuned to Bojangles’ social channels for game-day promos and biscuit-fueled fun all season long. It’s Bo Time – and football just tastes better with Bo.

Source: Bojangles

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email