Bojangles Brings Back the Breakfast Bo-Rito

Bojangles is bringing back its Breakfast Bo-Rito starting June 8, 2026, and this time it’s got company. The Southern fast food chain is welcoming the return of its fan-favorite breakfast burrito alongside a brand-new Fuego Breakfast Bo-Rito, a spicier twist on the original, available for a limited time at participating locations. More Eat & Drink News

What’s Inside the Bojangles Breakfast Bo-Rito?

The returning Breakfast Bo-Rito is a handheld breakfast loaded with country-style sausage, fluffy eggs, crispy Bo-Rounds®, melty Monterey Jack cheese and Southern sausage gravy, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with Texas Pete® Hot Sauce.

What Makes the Fuego Breakfast Bo-Rito Different?

The new Fuego Breakfast Bo-Rito builds on the same base but adds a spicy ghost pepper sauce from Yellow Bird and swaps the standard tortilla for a red one. It’s the same craveable Bojangles breakfast foundation with a noticeable kick for heat seekers.

When and Where Can You Get the Bojangles Bo-Rito?

Both the Breakfast Bo-Rito and Fuego Breakfast Bo-Rito are available starting June 8, 2026, at participating Bojangles restaurants while supplies last. Guests can order in-restaurant, through the Bojangles app or via popular delivery services. Visit www.bojangles.com to find a location near you.

Source: Bojangles

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