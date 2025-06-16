Body Recovered from the Cumberland River Thursday Identified

The body of the woman recovered Thursday from the Cumberland River in Cheatham County is the individual who entered the river on June 6 off of Anthes Drive in Nashville.

She has been identified through her fingerprints as Taylor Powell, 29. Powell is believed to have drowned. An autopsy is pending.

Powell was last seen swimming in the river near the east bank when she contacted a docked barge and went under water. The human leg found in the river yesterday by a barge crew is believed to be hers.

