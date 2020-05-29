Murfreesboro, Tenn. – The death of a man whose body was found in a wooded area on Robert Rose Drive Friday, May 15, has been ruled a homicide. An arrest has also been made in the case.

Robert “Stump” Jenkins, 40, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Gino Harris.

Murfreesboro Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives requested assistance from the Moultrie Police Department in Moultrie, Georgia, who served Jenkins with the arrest on Wednesday, May 27.

Jenkins remains in custody in at the Colquitt County Georgia Jail and is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

