Bobby Bones & Raging Idiots’ Annual Million Dollar Show to Return to the Ryman

Continuing their crusade to help kids fight cancer and life-threatening diseases, Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots’ annual Million Dollar Show will return to the historic Ryman Auditorium on March 4th, benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Known for their annual star-studded and surprise-filled roster, this year’s lineup is no different, set to include performances by Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, Miranda Lambert, O-Town, Bailey Zimmerman, Tracy Lawrence, Clint Black, George Birge, The Castellows, Iris Copperman as well as appearances from various special guests.

Tickets available HERE.

An avid supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Bones, as well as, The Bobby Bones Show have raised over $27.6 million dollars for St. Jude since 2014, as well as funds for countless other charitable causes.

