Boating Accident Claims Life of 74-Year-Old on Percy Priest Lake

A man died after a boating accident on Percy Priest Lake over the weekend, WKRN reports.

Emergency officials say they were alerted to a possible drowning near the Hamilton Creek area just after 2 p.m. Saturday, August 2.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), 74-year-old David Holcroft was on his sailboat with his wife when he fell overboard while adjusting something near the front of the boat. He was not wearing a life jacket, and waves reportedly rocked the boat, causing him to lose his balance.

Nearby boaters heard calls for help and jumped in to assist. TWRA officers responded quickly and pulled Holcroft from the water. CPR was performed, and he was taken to TriStar Summit Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials stressed the importance of wearing a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket to help prevent tragedies like this.

This marks the 17th boating-related death on Tennessee waters in 2025. The incident remains under investigation.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email