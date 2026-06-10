BNA’s Lot A to Close July 1 As Expansion Project Moves Forward

Parking and rental car operations at Nashville International Airport are continuing to evolve as airport leaders move forward with a major expansion project designed to support future growth.

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Lot A at Nashville International Airport will permanently close on July 1 as construction activity increases on a new rental car facility and parking garage that is part of the airport’s $3 billion New Horizon growth and expansion plan.

The existing surface lot falls within the footprint of the new development, making the closure necessary to allow work to continue at the site.

The new facility will be located next to the current terminal garages and was selected to allow passengers to continue walking to and from the terminal without needing shuttle or bus service. While Lot A is closing, officials said the terminal garages, valet parking, Lot B and Lot C will remain open and available for travelers.

The six-story facility is designed to accommodate 4,700 rental vehicles and provide 3,000 parking spaces for passengers. The project is intended to improve operations while supporting long-term passenger growth, including future plans for Terminal II.

Temporary traffic detours and phased construction changes will be introduced as work progresses, with updates expected ahead of implementation. The new parking garage and rental car facility are expected to be completed alongside a new ring road project that will expand the airport’s current one-mile, two-lane roadway into a two-mile, six-lane loop.

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