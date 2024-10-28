BNA to Conduct Training Exercises Oct. 29 – Nov. 1, 2024

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) at Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) will conduct routine training exercises from Tuesday, October 29 to Friday, November 1.​

Drills will take place during the day and involve controlled fires and smoke that may be visible to the public. Additionally, emergency vehicles and first responders will be on-site to participate in the training scenarios. ​

Please note that these exercises are not related to an actual emergency. They are essential to ensuring our ability to respond effectively to potential incidents. ​

These exercises are critical to ensuring BNA is prepared for the unexpected and ensuring the ability to respond effectively to potential incidents.

