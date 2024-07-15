BNA to Commence Daily Blasting for Terminal Roadway Construction

Starting Monday, July 15, blasting operations will commence at the Nashville International Airport in the yellow highlighted zone as designated on the image above.

This will temporarily impact traffic flow along Terminal Drive, Donelson Pike, and Airport Service Road. To ensure public safety, our Department of Public Safety officers will stop traffic at designated locations along during the blasting operation, which will commence at 1:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and last roughly five minutes.

Daily blasts are scheduled Monday through Friday, weather permitting, at 1:00 p.m., with a backup time of 3:30 p.m., as necessary.

Safety is the top priority at BNA and all blasting operations will adhere to strict protocols to ensure the safety of travelers. Those in the vicinity will hear a series of short horns prior to the blast to indicate the halt of traffic, and following the blast to mark that traffic may resume as normal. Passengers within the terminal will be able to hear blasting.

