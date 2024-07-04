BNA Launches Sunflower Program for Passengers with Hidden Disabilities

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is proud to announce the upcoming launch of the Sunflower Program, an initiative designed to enhance the travel experience for passengers with hidden disabilities. The program will begin on July 1.

The Sunflower Program utilizes discreet sunflower lanyards as a silent way for passengers to indicate they may need additional support or assistance while navigating the airport. Passengers with any hidden disabilities, such as autism, ADHD, learning disabilities, anxiety, or chronic illnesses, can wear the lanyards to discreetly signal to airport staff that they might benefit from a little extra patience, understanding, and support.

Airport staff have been trained to recognize the sunflower lanyards and offer assistance in a variety of ways, including:

Providing clear and concise directions

Offering additional time during check-in, security screenings, or boarding

Helping navigate the terminal

Offering a quieter space to relax if needed

Complimentary sunflower lanyards are available for passengers in need of extra support at the Information Center located on the Ground Transportation Level (Level 1). No disability qualification or explanation is required.

For more information on the Sunflower Program, visit their website HERE.

