BNA Launches Non-Ticketed Guest Pass Program for Post-Security Shopping, Dining

Nashville International Airport, in cooperation with the Transportation Security Administration, announces the launch of BNA PASSport, a new offering for non-ticketed guests to access dining and retail at the airport beyond the checkpoint. Beginning July 1, visitors can explore various activities at BNA that not only include shopping and dining but also plane-watching, art exhibits, and the opportunity to meet a loved one at the gate.

“As we continue to build a world-class airport, this new program opens the door for everyone, not just travelers, to experience BNA like a local,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA. “Our restaurants and shops capture the essence of Nashville, and BNA PASSport creates an exciting way to explore them. Grab a bite, browse the shops, and experience Music City, all under one roof.”

A daily allowance of 75 non-ticketed visitors can receive approval to access post-security areas from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Guests can apply – online at flynashville.com providing a minimum of 24-hour notice and up to seven days in advance. Applicants can expect to receive an email indicating approval or denial – at midnight the day of the requested visit.

All participants in the BNA PASSport program are subject to the same Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security requirements and regulations as passengers boarding an aircraft. Ticketed passengers will be given priority through the passenger screening checkpoints to board their flights.

Visitors must be at least 18 years old to take part in this free program. Individuals under this age must be accompanied by an adult.

Commercial or business use, including but not limited to news and media, as well as any other unspecified applications, is strictly prohibited.

For more details and Frequently Asked Questions, please CLICK HERE.

