BNA Launches 18-Month Central Core Enhancement, Begins June 1

With Nashville’s growth exceeding expectations, the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) is accelerating terminal expansion at Nashville International Airport®, also known as BNA®, as it prepares for a projected 40 million annual travelers in the next decade, a significant increase over 2016 forecasts that projected 30 million travelers.

To meet this demand, BNA is launching the “Central Core Enhancement” – a $40 million renovation to expand the current Central Core terminal entrance areas and ensure a world-class experience for millions of additional visitors.

To maintain fluid, efficient travel for all passengers, the Central Core Enhancement will:

Increase the number of escalators from 6 to 16 to create seamless movement between ground transportation, baggage claim, ticketing and the BNA Plaza.

to create seamless movement between ground transportation, baggage claim, ticketing and the BNA Plaza. Double elevator capacity by adding an elevator and replacing the two existing elevators with upgraded, bigger and faster machinery to improve efficiency, comfort and accessibility for all travelers.

by adding an elevator and replacing the two existing elevators with upgraded, bigger and faster machinery to improve efficiency, comfort and accessibility for all travelers. Build greater capacity and long-term flexibility to ensure the airport operates at peak performance even during the busiest travel seasons.

“Nashville’s explosive growth continues to outpace ambitious projections, and the MNAA is meeting that challenge with innovative, forward-looking strategies that prioritize the traveler at every step,” said Doug Kreulen, President and CEO of MNAA. “These enhancements aren’t just about managing higher volumes; they represent our commitment to long-term flexibility, traveler safety and an uninterrupted flow through the terminal. Our priorities are, and always will be, to ensure that ease of access and exceptional experiences remain the hallmarks of Nashville International Airport.”

The Central Core Enhancement will begin June 1, 2026, with a forecasted completion date of December 2027.

Easing the Impact on Travelers

As the project begins, BNA is implementing a comprehensive communications plan to ensure passengers are updated about progress that may impact their airport experience, which includes:

Providing additional staff dedicated to guiding travelers through areas that are near the renovation and construction zones (Central Core and parking areas).

through areas that are near the renovation and construction zones (Central Core and parking areas). Implementing and regularly updating enhanced signage and wayfinding tools to aid both arriving and departing travelers.

to aid both arriving and departing travelers. Engaging content on social media (@flynashville) and website (flynashville.com) with project updates, tips and tricks to navigate construction areas, traveler-perspective videos, and other news of interest.

with project updates, tips and tricks to navigate construction areas, traveler-perspective videos, and other news of interest. Encouraging travelers to “arrive and enjoy.” Arrive in plenty of time to experience the local flavors, live music, art galleries and spirited shops that make BNA uniquely Nashville. BNA continues to recommend arrival two hours before departure.

“We encourage everyone to give themselves a little extra time to explore our award-winning concessions, shopping and live music stages before they fly,” continued Kreulen. “The way you enter BNA may look different over the next 18 months, but the iconic Nashville experience inside remains unchanged.”

In just 10 years, BNA’s passenger volume has more than doubled, fueling its evolution from a regional hub into a premier global gateway and economic engine for Middle Tennessee. The Central Core Enhancement is an important element of the airport’s proactive strategy to outpace this growth by streamlining terminal access and easing congestion. By investing in Nashville’s future today, BNA is securing its status as a world-class gateway that is purpose-built for the future.

Central Core Enhancement: Project Details at a Glance

Project Dates: June 1, 2026, to December 2027

Impact: By December 2027, BNA will be able to accommodate the 40 million annual travelers – 3.8 million during a peak month – projected to visit in the next decade (the 2016 forecast projected 30 million travelers)

The project will increase the existing escalators from 6 to 16: Current: One escalator up and one down per floor Enhancement: Two up and two down per floor, addition of a landing on Level 4

Increase existing elevators from two to three, upgrading the machinery to be bigger and faster and doubling overall elevator capacity

Cost: $40 million – part of BNA’s $3.0 billion New Horizon expansion campaign Consistent with all airport capital improvement projects, funding comes from bonds, federal and state aviation grants, Passenger Facility Charges (PFC) and other airport funds. BNA receives no local tax dollars

Addition of wayfinding tools, signage, communication mechanisms and additional staff to guide and update travelers

“The Unscalable Rampart of Time,” the art installation in the Central Core atrium by artist Jacob Hashimoto, will be removed and stored during construction. Working with the artist, it will be adapted to fit the new space and reinstalled when the project is complete.

The Central Core Enhancement will not impact hotel, parking garage or other ground transportation access or availability.

Architect: Fentress Studios, a Populous Company

Construction Partner: Hensel Phelps

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