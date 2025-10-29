BNA Announces Weekday Blasting As Part Of Terminal Roadway Expansion

Nashville International Airport (BNA) will conduct blasting on weekdays from October 29 through November 21 as part of its New Horizon expansion project to improve terminal roadways.

Two blasts are scheduled each day at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Outbound lanes to I-40 will be reduced to one lane 30 minutes before each blast, and traffic may be stopped temporarily on inbound and outbound lanes to I-40 and Terminal Drive. Most stops will last 2–5 minutes, though outbound traffic to I-40 could be delayed up to 30 minutes while crews clear debris.

Drivers are encouraged to use Donelson Pike to access Terminal Drive and Exit 216A for rental car returns to avoid potential delays between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on weekdays.

