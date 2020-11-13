As high school football playoffs begin, Tennessee high school teams once again have their sights on the BlueCross Bowl in Cookeville, and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is supporting TSSAA efforts to ensure the health and safety of all involved in the upcoming events.

The BlueCross Bowl includes 9 championship games, one for each division and class of the TSSAA high school football system. BlueCross will be providing masks to players, coaches, officials and staff in advance of the games. TSSAA COVID-19 regulations will be implemented throughout the BlueCross Bowl to ensure fans can enjoy the sporting event in a safe and clean environment.

“We appreciate the preparations of TSSAA and its member schools to compete as safely as possible throughout this 2020 football season, as teamwork and resilience took on a whole new meaning and importance,” said Henry Smith, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for BlueCross. “The BlueCross Bowl Championship recognizes the ‘best of the best’ from hundreds of teams and thousands of student athletes who learn important life lessons in pursuit of their goals, and I’m sure this year will be even more special for the teams who compete.”

BlueCross is also excited to announce a fresh new look for the BlueCross Bowl this year, with a redesigned logo created to capture the energy of the games.

For more information about the games, visit https://tssaasports.com/football/.