BlueCross Bowl Tennessee High School Football Championships Scores

The BlueCross Bowl Tennessee High School Football Championships take place this week and we’ve got the scores below.

The scores below is from TSSAA. The Blue Cross Bowl is hosted by the City of Chattanooga at Finley Stadium. All Times Eastern.

We will post the final scores as games are played throughout the week.

Division II-AA Championship
December 5, 2024
BGA 26 vs. CPA 38

Division II-A Championship
December 5, 2024
Nashville Christian 49 vs. Columbia Academy 21

Upcoming Games:

Thu. 7:00 PM Division II-AAA Championship
Baylor vs. McCallie

Fri. 11:00 AM Class 3A Championship
Alcoa vs. Westview

Fri. 3:00 PM Class 1A Championship
South Pittsburg vs. MASE

Fri. 7:00 PM Class 5A Championship
Sevier Co. vs. Page

Sat. 11:00 AM Class 4A Championship
Macon Co. vs. Melrose

Sat. 3:00 PM Class 2A Championship
Marion Co. vs. Milan

Sat. 7:00 PM Class 6A Championship
Oakland vs. Houston

