BlueCross Bowl Tennessee High School Football Championships Schedule

The BlueCross Bowl Tennessee High School Football Championships take place this week and we’ve got the schedule below.

The schedule below is from TSSAA. The Blue Cross Bowl is hosted by the City of Chattanooga at Finley Stadium. All Times Eastern

Thu. 11:00 AM Division II-AA Championship
BGA vs. CPA

Thu. 3:00 PM Division II-A Championship
Nashville Christian vs. Columbia Academy

Thu. 7:00 PM Division II-AAA Championship
Baylor vs. McCallie

Fri. 11:00 AM Class 3A Championship
Alcoa vs. Westview

Fri. 3:00 PM Class 1A Championship
South Pittsburg vs. MASE

Fri. 7:00 PM Class 5A Championship
Sevier Co. vs. Page

Sat. 11:00 AM Class 4A Championship
Macon Co. vs. Melrose

Sat. 3:00 PM Class 2A Championship
Marion Co. vs. Milan

Sat. 7:00 PM Class 6A Championship
Oakland vs. Houston

We will post the final scores as games are played throughout the week.

