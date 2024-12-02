BlueCross Bowl Tennessee High School Football Championships Schedule

The BlueCross Bowl Tennessee High School Football Championships take place this week and we’ve got the schedule below.
The schedule below is from TSSAA. The Blue Cross Bowl is hosted by the City of Chattanooga at Finley Stadium. All Times Eastern
Thu. 11:00 AM Division II-AA Championship
BGA vs. CPA
Thu. 3:00 PM Division II-A Championship
Nashville Christian vs. Columbia Academy
Thu. 7:00 PM Division II-AAA Championship
Baylor vs. McCallie
Fri. 11:00 AM Class 3A Championship
Alcoa vs. Westview
Fri. 3:00 PM Class 1A Championship
South Pittsburg vs. MASE
Fri. 7:00 PM Class 5A Championship
Sevier Co. vs. Page
Sat. 11:00 AM Class 4A Championship
Macon Co. vs. Melrose
Sat. 3:00 PM Class 2A Championship
Marion Co. vs. Milan
Sat. 7:00 PM Class 6A Championship
Oakland vs. Houston
We will post the final scores as games are played throughout the week.
