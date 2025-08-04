Blue Raiders to Host 2025 Wally Tidwell Pro-Am

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee will host the 2025 Wally Tidwell Pro-Am on September 5-6 at the Adams Tennis Complex (ATC) and the new Outdoor Tennis Complex on campus.

The MTSU Tennis Pro-Am is an annual community tennis tournament and fundraiser hosted by the Men’s and Women’s Tennis teams. The event raises funds for live stream cameras, provides rackets for players, and helps improve the program. It features doubles matches pairing “pros” including MTSU players, coaches, local pros, and alumni with local players. The day begins with drills and games, followed by Saturday’s competition where players compete for prizes.

Online registration is still open—sign up here!

Event Schedule

Friday, September 5 – Adams Tennis Complex (Indoors)

5:30–6:30 PM – Tennis Clinic with MTSU players

6:30–8:00 PM – Dinner & drinks on the mezzanine (tennis attire welcome and expected)

Saturday, September 6 – New Outdoor Tennis Complex

7:45–8:30 AM – Light refreshments & warm-up

8:00 AM – Ladies’ matches begin

10:30 AM – Men’s arrival & warm-up

11:00 AM – Men’s matches begin

11:00 AM–1:00 PM – Lunch on the mezzanine

3:00 PM – Watch the Blue Raiders take on Wisconsin on TV!

Additional Details

MTSU Tennis will offer $50 mulligans a “do-over” on a single point per match. All proceeds directly support the Blue Raider men’s and women’s tennis programs. (Checks payable to MTSU Tennis Pro-Am)

For questions, contact:

Coach Jimmy Borendame – [email protected]

Coach Tayo Bailey-Duvall – [email protected]

Source: MTSU

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email