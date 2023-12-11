Blue Raiders set GSR record for 10th straight year

MURFREESBORO – Middle Tennessee’s NCAA Graduation Success Rate for 2022-23 set a new school record at 95 percent, as announced by the NCAA national office on Tuesday. It’s the 10th straight year MT has either equaled or set a new school record.

The Graduation Success Rate (GSR) is a six-year measure of freshmen and athletic transfers who entered Middle Tennessee as freshmen in 2016-17. This marks the 11th straight year that Middle Tennessee has scored above 80 percent. The last 11 GSR scores for Middle Tennessee have been 95, 94, 93, 93, 92, 89, 88, 87, 87, 87 and 82.

The Blue Raiders also ranked first out of the nine teams in Conference USA with Liberty and FIU being the only other schools to reach the 90 percent plateau.

Middle Tennessee had eight programs score a perfect 100 percent GSR score. Men’s Basketball, Men’s Tennis, Men’s Cross Country and Track, Women’s Golf, Softball, Soccer, Women’s Cross Country and Track, and Volleyball all registered a 100 percent score. Football was next in line with an impressive score of 95.

The Blue Raiders’ score of 95 percent in football ranked tied for eighth nationally and easily led the way in Conference USA. Among all FBS schools in the state of Tennessee, the Blue Raiders ranked tied for first with Vanderbilt.

Conference USA Overall GSR Scores

Middle Tennessee 95

FIU 91

Liberty 90

WKU 88

New Mexico State 87

Jax State 85

Sam Houston 84

UTEP 84

Louisiana Tech 83

Conference USA Football GSR Scores

Middle Tennessee 95

New Mexico State 86

Louisiana Tech 84

Jax State 83

FIU 82

Liberty 81

WKU 78

UTEP 77

Sam Houston State 67

National FBS Football GSR Scores

Clemson 99

Northwestern 97

Cincinnati 97

Boston College 97

Wake Forest 97

Louisville 96

Stanford 96

Middle Tennessee 95

Vanderbilt 95

Navy 95

Kansas State 95

Boise State 95

Air Force 95

