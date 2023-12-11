Blue Raiders set GSR record for 10th straight year

MURFREESBORO – Middle Tennessee’s NCAA Graduation Success Rate for 2022-23 set a new school record at 95 percent, as announced by the NCAA national office on Tuesday. It’s the 10th straight year MT has either equaled or set a new school record.
The Graduation Success Rate (GSR) is a six-year measure of freshmen and athletic transfers who entered Middle Tennessee as freshmen in 2016-17. This marks the 11th straight year that Middle Tennessee has scored above 80 percent. The last 11 GSR scores for Middle Tennessee have been 95, 94, 93, 93, 92, 89, 88, 87, 87, 87 and 82.
The Blue Raiders also ranked first out of the nine teams in Conference USA with Liberty and FIU being the only other schools to reach the 90 percent plateau.
Middle Tennessee had eight programs score a perfect 100 percent GSR score. Men’s Basketball, Men’s Tennis, Men’s Cross Country and Track, Women’s Golf, Softball, Soccer, Women’s Cross Country and Track, and Volleyball all registered a 100 percent score. Football was next in line with an impressive score of 95.
The Blue Raiders’ score of 95 percent in football ranked tied for eighth nationally and easily led the way in Conference USA. Among all FBS schools in the state of Tennessee, the Blue Raiders ranked tied for first with Vanderbilt.
Conference USA Overall GSR Scores
Middle Tennessee 95
FIU 91
Liberty 90
WKU 88
New Mexico State 87
Jax State 85
Sam Houston 84
UTEP 84
Louisiana Tech 83
Conference USA Football GSR Scores
Middle Tennessee 95
New Mexico State 86
Louisiana Tech 84
Jax State 83
FIU 82
Liberty 81
WKU 78
UTEP 77
Sam Houston State 67
National FBS Football GSR Scores
Clemson 99
Northwestern 97
Cincinnati 97
Boston College 97
Wake Forest 97
Louisville 96
Stanford 96
Middle Tennessee 95
Vanderbilt 95
Navy 95
Kansas State 95
Boise State 95
Air Force 95