Blue Raiders Selected for 2026 Postseason WNIT

Middle Tennessee State women’s basketball has been selected to compete in the 2026 Postseason WNIT, earning an at-large bid to the 28th annual tournament powered by Triple Crown Sports. The Blue Raiders finished the 2025-26 season with a 16-15 record in Conference USA and will look to make a postseason run when the tournament tips off on March 19, 2026. The full bracket with matchups, locations, and start times will be released on Monday.
What Is the Postseason WNIT?
The Postseason WNIT has served as one of women’s college basketball’s premier postseason events for more than a generation. Produced by Triple Crown Sports in Fort Collins, Colorado, the tournament showcases the depth and competitive excellence found across the sport, offering programs outside the NCAA Tournament and WBIT an opportunity to extend their seasons in a meaningful postseason setting.
How Many Teams Were Selected for the 2026 Postseason WNIT?
Tournament officials announced a 48-team field on March 15, 2026, consisting of nine automatic qualifiers and 39 at-large selections. Automatic qualifier bids went to programs that were the No. 2 seed in their conference tournament and did not receive a bid into the NCAA Tournament or WBIT. Middle Tennessee State was among the 39 at-large teams chosen from conferences across the country.
Which Teams Earned Automatic Qualifier Bids?
- Abilene Christian (23-10) — WAC
- Alcorn State (17-13) — SWAC
- Florida International (20-11) — Conference USA
- Lamar (20-10) — Southland Conference
- Mercyhurst (15-16) — NEC
- Montana State (25-7) — Big Sky
- Radford (22-12) — Big South
- Maryland Eastern Shore (19-14) — MEAC
- Youngstown State (24-9) — Horizon League
Which At-Large Teams Join Middle Tennessee State in the 2026 Field?
- Air Force (16-18) — Mountain West
- Arkansas State (24-9) — Sun Belt
- Army (24-7) — Patriot League
- Austin Peay (19-13) — ASUN
- Binghamton (19-12) — America East
- Bradley (20-12) — Missouri Valley
- Cleveland State (24-9) — Horizon League
- Drexel (21-10) — CAA
- Florida Gulf Coast (16-15) — ASUN
- George Washington (15-17) — Atlantic 10
- Illinois State (20-13) — Missouri Valley
- La Salle (18-13) — Atlantic 10
- Lehigh (17-14) — Patriot League
- Loyola Chicago (14-17) — Atlantic 10
- Marshall (23-9) — Sun Belt
- Merrimack (19-12) — MAAC
- Monmouth (20-11) — CAA
- Morehead State (18-14) — OVC
- NJIT (18-12) — America East
- Norfolk State (18-14) — MEAC
- Northern Colorado (22-10) — Big Sky
- Ohio (18-13) — MAC
- Pepperdine (19-12) — WCC
- Portland (18-14) — WCC
- Purdue Fort Wayne (20-13) — Horizon League
- Sam Houston (18-12) — Conference USA
- San Francisco (18-14) — WCC
- South Alabama (16-18) — Sun Belt
- South Dakota (23-9) — Summit League
- Southern Indiana (21-10) — OVC
- Southern Utah (19-12) — WAC
- St. Bonaventure (16-15) — Atlantic 10
- Stetson (20-11) — ASUN
- UC Davis (23-10) — Big West
- UMBC (16-14) — America East
- Utah Valley (16-14) — WAC
- UTRGV (20-13) — Southland
- Wake Forest (14-17) — ACC
What Is the 2026 Postseason WNIT Schedule?
- Round 1 — March 19-21, 2026
- Round 2 — March 22-24, 2026
- Super 16 — March 25-27, 2026
- Great 8 — March 28-30, 2026
- Fab 4 — March 31-April 1, 2026
- Championship — Saturday, April 4, 2026
How Can Fans Follow Middle Tennessee State in the 2026 Postseason WNIT?
Fans can follow the tournament across social media and online for bracket updates, scores, and game information:
X: @WomensNIT – Facebook: /womensNIT – Hashtag: #WNIT
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