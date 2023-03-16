Blue Raiders Return to Historic Schenkel Invitational

From Thomas Donley, MT Athletics

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men’s golf heads back to the Schenkel Invitational this weekend. The three-day tournament hosted by Georgia Southern at the par-72, 7,123-yard Forest Heights Country Club in Statesboro, Ga. from March 17-19.

The Blue Raiders are coming a sixth-place finish at the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate, where Owen Stamper emerged with the first victory of his career. The junior shot a 205 (-11) for his third top-two finish of 2022-23.

At last year’s Schenkel Invitational, MTSU finished 10th with a team score of 876 (+12).

WEATHER FORECAST

The forecast for the tournament shows cloudy conditions with an elevated chance of rain on Saturday.

NOTES