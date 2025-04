Blue Raiders Place 80 on CUSA Commissioner’s Academic Medal List

DALLAS – A total of 1,010 student-athletes have been named Commissioner’s Academic Medal winners during the 2024-25 academic year, Commissioner Judy MacLeod announced Friday. Middle Tennessee had 80 named to the prestigious list.

Student-athletes named to the Commissioner’s Academic Medal maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or better.

The following is a complete list of the Commissioner’s Academic Medal winners from MTSU:

First Name Last Name Sport Jacob Johnson Men’s Basketball Jackson Jubenville Men’s Basketball Chris Loofe Men’s Basketball Logan Bingham Baseball Cooper Clapp Baseball Calvin Cook Baseball Andrew Horn Baseball Jaxon Junnila Baseball Brennan Mealer Baseball Hayden Miller Baseball Tyler Minnick Baseball Braeden Purser-Eber Baseball Eston Snider Baseball Grant Snider Baseball Anastasiia Boldyreva Women’s Basketball Gracie Dodgen Women’s Basketball Jalynn Gregory Women’s Basketball Ana Milanovic Women’s Basketball Dora Van Rijs Women’s Basketball Brody Butler Football Elijah Carney Football Austin Clemons Football Henry Hamlin Football Ryan Hoerstkamp Football John Howse Football Wyatt Joyce Football Sawyer Lovvorn Football Ayden Merrihew Football Evan Poticher Football Luther Richesson Football Nicholas Vattiato Football Hailee Gorham Women’s Track & Field/CC Madison Rooker Women’s Track & Field/CC Viktoria Rusnakova Women’s Track & Field/CC Sara Tompkins Women’s Track & Field/CC Eleanor Towe Women’s Track & Field/CC Benjamin Jones Men’s Track & Field/CC Juan Lucas de la Fúente Men’s Track & Field/CC Emma Brown Women’s Soccer Calais Butts Women’s Soccer Allison Carroll Women’s Soccer Ryan Colton Women’s Soccer Alexis Dendis Women’s Soccer Alexandra Draper Women’s Soccer Jessica Gray Women’s Soccer Demi Gronauer Women’s Soccer Idun Vestad Kvaale Women’s Soccer Manon Lebargy Women’s Soccer Emily McGrain Women’s Soccer Hannah Murphy Women’s Soccer Sascha Nielsen Women’s Soccer Emma Pettersen Women’s Soccer Yana Yordanova Women’s Soccer Kiera Booth Women’s Volleyball Alivia Bronner Women’s Volleyball Traeston McCutchan Women’s Volleyball Andi Spies Women’s Volleyball Jillian Bowman Women’s Golf Abigail Lee Women’s Golf Kendall Maynard Women’s Golf Charles Bell Men’s Golf Luke Perkins Men’s Golf Owen Queener Men’s Golf Theodore Whitfield Men’s Golf Jaden Zimmer Men’s Golf Rutuja Chaphalkar Women’s Tennis Lena Peyer Women’s Tennis Hrudaya Shah Women’s Tennis Ilaria Sposetti Women’s Tennis Alessia Truden Women’s Tennis Karim Al-Amin Men’s Tennis Ondrej Horak Men’s Tennis Jakub Kroslak Men’s Tennis Leila Ammon Softball Jesyne Espinal Softball Lexi Medlock Softball Dimitra Milonopoulos Softball Zoe Milonopoulos Softball Jana Want Softball Claire Woods Softball

