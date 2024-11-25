Blue Raiders Fall Short At Home Despite Vattiato’s Strong Performance

November 23, 2024 – Middle Tennessee’s Nicholas Vattiato threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Raiders dropped their home finale 36-21 to New Mexico State at Floyd Stadium.

Early miscues proved costly for MTSU, including an interception returned for a touchdown in the first quarter that put them in an early 7-0 hole.

Quarterback Statistics:

Player Team Comp-Att Yards TD INT Nicholas Vattiato MTSU 22-35 277 2 1 Brandon Nunez NMSU 18-24 221 2 0

Holden Willis and Omari Kelly provided bright spots in the passing game, each hauling in touchdown receptions from Vattiato in the second half.

Running Back Statistics:

Player Team Carries Yards Avg TD Jekail Middlebrook MTSU 14 80 5.7 0 Jaiden Credle MTSU 8 35 4.4 1

The loss drops Middle Tennessee to 3-8 overall and 2-5 in conference play, with one game remaining in their season.

