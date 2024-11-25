Blue Raiders Fall Short At Home Despite Vattiato’s Strong Performance

November 23, 2024 – Middle Tennessee’s Nicholas Vattiato threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Raiders dropped their home finale 36-21 to New Mexico State at Floyd Stadium.
Early miscues proved costly for MTSU, including an interception returned for a touchdown in the first quarter that put them in an early 7-0 hole.
Quarterback Statistics:
|Player
|Team
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Nicholas Vattiato
|MTSU
|22-35
|277
|2
|1
|Brandon Nunez
|NMSU
|18-24
|221
|2
|0
Holden Willis and Omari Kelly provided bright spots in the passing game, each hauling in touchdown receptions from Vattiato in the second half.
Running Back Statistics:
|Player
|Team
|Carries
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Jekail Middlebrook
|MTSU
|14
|80
|5.7
|0
|Jaiden Credle
|MTSU
|8
|35
|4.4
|1
The loss drops Middle Tennessee to 3-8 overall and 2-5 in conference play, with one game remaining in their season.
