Blue Raiders Excel in Latest NCAA APR Release

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Each of Middle Tennessee’s 17 athletic teams have earned a multi-year Academic Progress Rate (APR) of over 945 from 2019-20 to 2022-23 as the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) released its annual report Tuesday.

The Blue Raiders’ sports teams have now had at least a 930 for all its sports 14 years running, with each team coming in at over 945 (out of 1,000) in the most recent multi-year APR report. There was not an APR report in 2021 due to COVID and the transfer portal.

The most recent APR scores are based on a multi-year rate that averages scores from the 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years. Middle Tennessee had 10 of 15 sports (indoor and outdoor track count as one) with a 970 on the multi-year report, with women’s cross country and women’s golf posting a perfect grade of 1000.

In addition to high levels of success in the multi-year APR,13 of 15 sports received scores of 970 or higher in the 2022-23 single-year APR with nine teams boasting perfect marks of 1000. The programs turning in a score of 1,000 were men’s cross country, men’s tennis, men’s track, women’s basketball, women’s cross country, women’s golf, softball, women’s track and volleyball.

Every Division I sports team calculates its APR each academic year. Scholarship student-athletes each semester receive one point for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating. Teams scoring below certain thresholds can face consequences, including practice restrictions and playing season reductions. Rates are an average of the past four years’ performance. National aggregates are based on all teams with usable data at the time of analysis.

In order to compete in the 2024-25 postseason, teams must achieve either a 930 multi-year APR or a 940 average over the most recent two years.

Source: MTSU

