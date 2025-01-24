Blue Raiders Emerge Victorious over Sam Houston

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Jestin Porter made his return to his hometown area and lit up the scoreboard with 28 points, including eight three-pointers, as Middle Tennessee basketball downed Sam Houston 77-75 Thursday night. The road win moved the Blue Raiders to 14-5 overall and 5-1 in league play, good for the Conference USA lead.

Porter was the star of the offense with 28 points and eight three-pointers, a mark that matches his career high and is tied for second-most threes made in a single game in program history. Mostafa finished just short of a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Counter and Cam Weston added 10 and 11 points, respectively.

Middle Tennessee concludes its road trip this weekend, heading to Ruston, La., to face Louisiana Tech Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Source: MTSU

