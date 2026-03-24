Blue Raiders Dominate St. Bonaventure, 69-50

March 23, 2026 — MTSU women’s basketball pulled away from St. Bonaventure with a strong first half and never looked back, rolling to a 69-50 victory at Murphy Center in Murfreesboro. The Blue Raiders led wire-to-wire, scoring the game’s first eight points and building a 39-27 advantage by halftime.

First Half

MTSU came out aggressively, using a dominant interior presence and active hands on defense to grab an early 18-10 lead after the first quarter. The Bonnies threatened briefly in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to two on back-to-back threes from Kaylee Krysztof, but the Blue Raiders responded with a 17-7 run to close the half. Savannah Davis came off the bench to hit three consecutive triples and finish the half with 11 second-quarter points, while Blair Baugus controlled the glass throughout.

Top Performers

Player Team PTS FG 3PT REB AST MIN Blair Baugus MTSU 20 8-15 0-0 14 3 39 Savannah Davis MTSU 14 5-9 4-7 3 1 20 Laycee Drake St. Bon. 14 6-10 1-2 6 3 31 Alayna Contreras MTSU 12 3-15 0-9 3 3 33 Kirston Verhulst MTSU 11 4-9 3-6 8 5 39

Second Half

St. Bonaventure briefly trimmed the gap to eight in the third quarter, but MTSU answered each run to hold a double-digit cushion heading into the fourth. Baugus finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds, while Davis delivered 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting from three off the bench. Verhulst added 11 points and eight boards. MTSU finished 80% from the free-throw line (12-15) and outrebounded the Bonnies 42-34. St. Bonaventure shot just 35.7% from the field and committed 16 turnovers.

Source: MTSU

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