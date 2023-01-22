Blue Raiders Beat Bulldogs in CUSA Battle

FINAL:

MTSU – 68

LA Tech – 51

Ruston, LA. – Middle came into this one riding a three game win streak and would be looking to extend that streak to four before a highly anticipated matchup with FAU. The Raiders would have to be careful to make sure they played their best basketball and not look ahead to the 24th ranked Owls.

After a slow start, Middle found its rhythm with a couple of threes. After that it was all easy going as MTSU took a one-point lead at 13:51 and never trailed for the rest of the game. They continued to pour it on LA Tech. In the first half the Raiders went 8-15 from three and added three more in the second. At halftime Middle was up 43-24 and in control.

Clicking on all cylinders so far! Shooting 61% from the field and leading 35-19 at the final media timeout of the first half!#BlueRaiders | #StickTogether pic.twitter.com/rwgfb8fIRa — MT Basketball (@MT_MBB) January 21, 2023

Both halves featured an alley-oop slam to Tee Lenard that you can watch below.

ALLEY-OOP to T! 🔥 🔥 It’s ALL Raiders so far! pic.twitter.com/qBu9kYEvzd — MT Basketball (@MT_MBB) January 21, 2023

Another. T. Alley-Oop.

Rinse and Repeat pic.twitter.com/iORI5vKLJY — MT Basketball (@MT_MBB) January 21, 2023

MTSU needed a strong performance from the entire team on the road and they got just that as the Blue Raider bench poured in 36 of the team’s 68 points while Tech’s scored just 12.

With the 68-51 win, and four game win streak, MTSU has now positioned itself to make a run at the regular season title at third in CUSA, with a matchup against the first place FAU Owls looming.

Cobe Williams led all scorers with 22 points, and Elias King led MTSU with 17. Terran Williams led all players with seven rebounds, while Deandre Dishman led MTSU with five. Tee Lenard led all players with four assists while Keaston Willis led Tech with one.

This is what Head Coach, Nick McDevitt, had to say post game via Goblueraiders.com:

“I thought our team just did a really good job of sharing the ball. They trapped us at times tonight. We didn’t look flustered. Didn’t turn it over. I just thought on both sides of the ball, it was as connected as we’ve looked all year.”

The Blue Raiders’ next game is against FAU, in Boca Raton, at 6:00pm on Thursday.