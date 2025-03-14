Blue Raiders Advance to CUSA Quarterfinals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The seeds were different than last year’s Conference USA tournament, but the result was the same, as 3-seed Middle Tennessee men’s basketball (22-10) dispatched 6-seed Louisiana Tech (20-12) by a score of 77-75 in double overtime in Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup.

Porter paced the Blue Raiders with 20 points, followed by Counter with 16 points to go with five assists and four rebounds. Alston finished with 11 points and eight rebounds in his CUSA tournament debut, and the MTSU forwards made their presence known. Mostafa posted 11 points and six rebounds, and Loofe added seven points and seven rebounds.

Middle Tennessee advances to the semifinals of the Conference USA Championship against Jacksonville State at 2 p.m. CT Friday on CBS Sports Network.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email