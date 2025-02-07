Blue Raider Football Season Tickets Now on Sale

MURFREESBORO – Blue Raider football season tickets for the 2025 campaign are now on sale. On February 7, 2025 season ticket holders received email instructions on how to renew their seats online, as well as ticket holder benefits including payment plan options and important dates.

Fans wanting to become new season ticket holders can view available seating options online including Reserved Chairback, Sideline Reserved and End Zone Reserved locations. Season tickets start as low as $110 and can be purchased HERE for new ticket holders!

The Blue Raiders’ 111th season of football and second under Head Coach Derek Mason includes exciting home dates with Austin Peay (8/30), Marshall (9/20), new CUSA member Missouri State (10/8), defending league champ Jacksonville State (10/29), FIU (11/8) and Sam Houston (11/22).

**2024 season ticket holders are encouraged to follow the renewal steps in the email send on February 7. **

Payment Plan Options – Blue Raider football fans can make their ticket commitment by the renewal deadline without any financial transaction due until July 15 when selecting the 2-month payment plan. Blue Raider Athletics is proud to offer SEVEN payment plan options; including 7-month (February – August), 6-month (March – August), 5-month (April – August), 4-month (May – August), 3-month (June – August), 2-month (July – August) and a pay-in-full option. Make your commitment today to take advantage of the longest payment plan option. New season ticket holders can take advantage of payment plan options as well.

Payment plan sign-up deadlines are the 15th of each month, and automatically process your method of payment on the 16th of each month. Example – The 7-month (February – August) sign up deadline is February 15th.

Premium Seating Options and Blue Raider Athletic Association commitments – Have you ever wondered what it would be like to enjoy the season in the Jeff Hendrix Stadium Club? Or entertain friends and family in one of our Sky Suites or an Open Air Box? Premium seating options are now available for season ticket purchase. If you are interested in learning more about availability and BRAA commitment levels, email James Kentfield at [email protected] for more information.

*Please note that if you already have premium seats in one of these three areas (Stadium Club, Sky Suites, Open Air Box), that your donation requirement will need to be fulfilled prior to accessing your tickets for the 2025 season. Renewal commitments from the BRAA will be sent in mid-February .

Additional Benefits of being a Season Ticket Holder

Reserved seating locations not typically available for single game sales

Monetary savings vs. single game pricing

Single game pre-sale opportunity prior to the general public on-sale

Season Ticket Holder Trade In – Sideline and End zone reserved ticket holders (non-premium) have the option to trade in one game they can’t attend for any other home game in advance

Away Game Priority – Season ticket holders gain access to away game tickets directly following Blue Raider Athletic Association members

Post Season Game Priority – Bowl game seats are assigned directly following Blue Raider Athletic Association members and season ticket holders before the general public

The renewal deadline is May 31st, so make sure you renew your commitment to season tickets today!

If you have any questions about your season ticket renewal, didn’t receive your email renewal, or about purchasing new season tickets, contact the ticket office at [email protected] or call 615-898-5261.

