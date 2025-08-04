Blue Raider Family Fun Night set for Murfreesboro Strike & Spare

MURFREESBORO – Celebrate the end of the first full week of school with an evening full of excitement, energy, and Blue Raider fun at the 5th Annual Family Fun Night!

Friday, August 15 | 5:30–7:30 PM

Strike & Spare – Stones River Town Centre

1720 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN

For this night only, Strike & Spare is offering Blue Raider fans a special discounted wristband for just $10, including unlimited access to Roller Skating, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Lazer Frenzy, Time Freak, Rilix VR Coaster and a game of bowling during the duration of the event.

This offer is exclusive to Blue Raider fans attending the event, so don’t miss out!

Arrive early— the first 100 fans in attendance will receive a complimentary meal, including 2 slices of pizza and a soft drink!

Plus, enjoy photo opportunities with Lightning, meet Blue Raider coaches, and pick up some fun giveaways along the way.

Bring your friends, family, and neighbors and join us for a fun packed evening!

Source: MTSU

