Blue Raider Baseball Family Mourns the Loss of Michael ‘Dain’ McNabb

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Former Middle Tennessee baseball catcher Michael “Dain” McNabb, 34, passed away Sunday, July 27.

A native of Loudon, Tennessee, McNabb played for the Blue Raiders from 2010 to 2013, seeing action each season. As a sophomore, he started 25 games behind the plate and remained a key contributor through his senior year, when he was voted team captain.

In addition to his time on the baseball field, McNabb served in the United States Air Force as a staff sergeant, including a deployment to Iraq.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. His obituary can be found here.

Source:Jayce Standridge, MTSU Athletic Communications

