Blue Raider Baseball Announces 2023 Promotional Schedule

Middle Tennessee Athletics has released the 2023 Baseball promotional calendar, which features season-long promotions, theme nights and fun in-game activities.
MTSU Baseball opens up the home slate on February 21 with $1 Opening Day Tuesday. Don’t miss the home opener against SEMO with $1 tickets, hot dogs and soft drinks! During the game and throughout the entire opening weekend series, you will be able to grab your 2023 team poster and pocket schedule!
Weekly Promotions
» Each Friday will be Game Night at the Reese – featuring BINGO, Trivia, and more! Fans who participate will have the opportunity to receive special Blue Raider prizes.
» Saturdays will be Salute Saturday. MTSU will be sporting their camouflage hats or jerseys and will feature in-game moments to honor Veterans & Active Duty Service Members!
» Kids’ Days are on Sundays. Kids (11 & under) receive complimentary admission when they wear their youth league jersey and will be invited to run the bases after the game (weather permitting).
In-Game Promotions
» For every bunt, one lucky row will receive a voucher for Nothing Bundt Cakes.
» Each foul ball collected by fans can be turned in to either the marketing table or press box for a prize courtesy of Zaxby’s.
» All McGuire Management McDonald’s locations will double your McDouble order for every Blue Raider double play. If the Blue Raiders turn a double play during a game, fans can visit any McGuire Management-operated McDonald’s restaurant and receive two McDoubles for the price of one.
» DoubleTree will be giving out FREE cookie coupons to a lucky row for every Blue Raider double inside Reese Smith Jr. Field this season.
» Ole South will be throwing out co-branded hats for each Blue Raider Home Run.
» When the Blue Raiders win, you win! Slim and Husky’s will provide a freebie to all when MTSU Baseball wins at home.
Single-Game Promotions
» February 21st vs. SEMO
» Opening Day Specials | $1 Tickets, Hot Dogs & Soft Drinks.
» Arrive early! The first 200 fans will go home with an MTSU Baseball T-Shirt.
» Students, come celebrate National Pancake Day!
» February 24 – 26th vs. St. Bonaventure
» For the first game night of the season on Friday, come test your Blue Raider Baseball knowledge!
» February 28th vs. Belmont
» $2 Tuesday | $2 Tickets, Hot Dogs & Soft Drinks
» Rock N Roll Night! The first 200 fans will receive an MTSU Rock N Roll T-shirt.
» March 3-5th vs. Toledo
» Join the Blue Raiders as they take a trip back to the 80s!
» March 10-12th vs. Evansville
» Join the Blue Raiders as they take a trip back to the 90s!
» March 15th vs. Tennessee Tech
» WINS- Day | Nine Innings of Winning
» March 17-19th vs. WKU
» Spend St. Patrick’s Day with the Blue Raiders! The first 200 fans will go home with a St. Patrick’s Day T-Shirt.
» Prior to the first pitch on Saturday, join AOII as they host their annual Strikeout Arthritis Picnic.
» March 31st – April 2nd vs. FIU
» Free food and giveaways for students as part of the SGA Student Appreciation Tailgate!
» April 18th vs. Lipscomb
» $2 Tuesday | $2 Tickets, Hot Dogs & Soft Drinks
» Faculty & Staff Appreciation
» April 21-23rd vs. Rice
» Legends Weekend
» Friday is Student Appreciation | First 100 students receive an MTSU Fanny Pack.
» April 28-30th vs. LA Tech
» Arrive early on Friday night. The first 200 fans will go home with a Strike Out Breast Cancer T-Shirt.
» Sunday is Bark in the Park! Bring your furry friend to Reese Smith Jr. Field to cheer on the Blue Raiders. More details to come!
» May 12-14th vs UAB
» Senior Weekend
» Join in for the final Game Night at the Reese, with 2023 Baseball Trivia!
» Saturday is Fan Appreciation Day | Nine Innings of Winning