Blue Raider Baseball Announces 2023 Promotional Schedule

From goblueraiders.com

Middle Tennessee Athletics has released the 2023 Baseball promotional calendar, which features season-long promotions, theme nights and fun in-game activities.

MTSU Baseball opens up the home slate on February 21 with $1 Opening Day Tuesday. Don’t miss the home opener against SEMO with $1 tickets, hot dogs and soft drinks! During the game and throughout the entire opening weekend series, you will be able to grab your 2023 team poster and pocket schedule!

Weekly Promotions

» Each Friday will be Game Night at the Reese – featuring BINGO, Trivia, and more! Fans who participate will have the opportunity to receive special Blue Raider prizes.

» Saturdays will be Salute Saturday. MTSU will be sporting their camouflage hats or jerseys and will feature in-game moments to honor Veterans & Active Duty Service Members!

» Kids’ Days are on Sundays. Kids (11 & under) receive complimentary admission when they wear their youth league jersey and will be invited to run the bases after the game (weather permitting).

In-Game Promotions

» For every bunt, one lucky row will receive a voucher for Nothing Bundt Cakes.

» Each foul ball collected by fans can be turned in to either the marketing table or press box for a prize courtesy of Zaxby’s.

» All McGuire Management McDonald’s locations will double your McDouble order for every Blue Raider double play. If the Blue Raiders turn a double play during a game, fans can visit any McGuire Management-operated McDonald’s restaurant and receive two McDoubles for the price of one.

» DoubleTree will be giving out FREE cookie coupons to a lucky row for every Blue Raider double inside Reese Smith Jr. Field this season.

» Ole South will be throwing out co-branded hats for each Blue Raider Home Run.

» When the Blue Raiders win, you win! Slim and Husky’s will provide a freebie to all when MTSU Baseball wins at home.

Single-Game Promotions

» February 21st vs. SEMO

» Opening Day Specials | $1 Tickets, Hot Dogs & Soft Drinks.

» Arrive early! The first 200 fans will go home with an MTSU Baseball T-Shirt.

» Students, come celebrate National Pancake Day!

» February 24 – 26th vs. St. Bonaventure

» For the first game night of the season on Friday, come test your Blue Raider Baseball knowledge!

» February 28th vs. Belmont

» $2 Tuesday | $2 Tickets, Hot Dogs & Soft Drinks

» Rock N Roll Night! The first 200 fans will receive an MTSU Rock N Roll T-shirt.

» March 3-5th vs. Toledo

» Join the Blue Raiders as they take a trip back to the 80s!

» March 10-12th vs. Evansville

» Join the Blue Raiders as they take a trip back to the 90s!

» March 15th vs. Tennessee Tech

» WINS- Day | Nine Innings of Winning

» March 17-19th vs. WKU

» Spend St. Patrick’s Day with the Blue Raiders! The first 200 fans will go home with a St. Patrick’s Day T-Shirt.

» Prior to the first pitch on Saturday, join AOII as they host their annual Strikeout Arthritis Picnic.

» March 31st – April 2nd vs. FIU

» Free food and giveaways for students as part of the SGA Student Appreciation Tailgate!

» April 18th vs. Lipscomb

» $2 Tuesday | $2 Tickets, Hot Dogs & Soft Drinks

» Faculty & Staff Appreciation

» April 21-23rd vs. Rice

» Legends Weekend

» Friday is Student Appreciation | First 100 students receive an MTSU Fanny Pack.

» April 28-30th vs. LA Tech

» Arrive early on Friday night. The first 200 fans will go home with a Strike Out Breast Cancer T-Shirt.

» Sunday is Bark in the Park! Bring your furry friend to Reese Smith Jr. Field to cheer on the Blue Raiders. More details to come!

» May 12-14th vs UAB

» Senior Weekend

» Join in for the final Game Night at the Reese, with 2023 Baseball Trivia!

» Saturday is Fan Appreciation Day | Nine Innings of Winning