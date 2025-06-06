Blue Raider 2025 Blitz Schedule Announced

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee Athletics is again hitting the road for the 2025 Blue Raider Blitz, bringing coaches, staff, and special guests directly to fans across the mid-state. This year’s tour features five stops over four days, including a special ticketed event at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

From team updates and coach appearances to networking and giveaways, each stop will allow fans to engage with MTSU Athletics in a fun, casual setting.

The Nashville event will feature a media panel with head coaches Derek Mason , Rick Insell, Nick McDevitt, and Director of Athletics Chris Massaro . The media guest will be Chris “The Show Pony” Childers and Joe “BigJoeOnTheGo” Dubin. Childers, a 2004 MTSU graduate, hosts the very popular national radio show, Full Ride, on Sirius XM, while Dubin co-hosts The Chase and Big Joe Show in Nashville on 102.5 The Game (nominated for the best sports talk show in Tennessee). Dubin is a 1997 MTSU graduate.

Representatives from the MTSU Ticket Office and Blue Raider Athletic Association (BRAA) will be available at every location to answer questions and assist with 2025 football season ticket purchases. Fans in attendance will also be able to enter to win promotional prizes throughout the tour, including ticket packages, Blue Raider gear, and more!

Fans are encouraged to RSVP to ensure the best possible experience for all attendees.

Monday, June 23 | 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Murfreesboro – The Fountains at Gateway

Local businesses who RSVP in advance will receive a complimentary #BLUEnited basket as a thank-you for their support.

Tuesday, June 24 | 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Nashville – Bridgestone Arena – Smashville Meeting Room

$15 per person – Click here to purchase.

Includes hors d’oeuvres, soda/water, event entry, and parking in the Bridgestone Arena garage with advance ticket purchase. Guests who purchase tickets by June 20 will receive reserved parking in the Bridgestone Arena garage. Anyone purchasing after June 20 will be responsible for parking arrangements. Directions for parking and venue entry will be emailed to all advance ticket purchasers closer to the event date. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the event.

Wednesday, June 25 | 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Tullahoma – Ascend Federal Credit Union Corporate Headquarters

Local businesses who RSVP in advance will receive a complimentary #BLUEnited basket as a thank-you for their support.

Wednesday, June 25 | 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Shelbyville – The Celebration – The Blue Ribbon Circle Club

Light refreshments will be available for those in attendance.

Thursday, June 26 | 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Smyrna – Smyrna Event Center

Arrive early! MTSU Athletics will treat the first 100 fans to a complimentary lunch as a thank-you for your support. After the first 100 meals are served, fans are encouraged to support the venue and enjoy the Towne Center’s delicious buffet by purchasing a meal ticket on-site. Special thanks to the Rotary Club of Smyrna for their support in hosting this stop of the Blue Raider Blitz!

Source: MTSU

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email