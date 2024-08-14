Blood Assurance Issues Emergency Appeal for O-Negative Donors

Blood Assurance is experiencing a critical shortage of O-negative blood, with only 10 units available as of August 13, 2024. O-negative blood is the universal blood type, making it vital in emergencies where the patient’s blood type is unknown.

In addition to O-negative, the nonprofit is urgently calling on donors of all blood types to

schedule an appointment immediately. Recent months have seen a significant decline in donor turnout, but the need for blood remains constant.

As a thank-you, all donors who give blood this month will receive an exclusive “Save 3 Lives” tote bag, a small token of appreciation for their life-saving contribution.

Donors can schedule an appointment at www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.

To be eligible to donate blood, donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email