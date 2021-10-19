Blood Assurance has less than a one-day supply of O-negative and O-positive blood on its shelves. The organization, which provides blood and blood supplies to multiple hospitals in Middle Tennessee, is pleading for the public’s help in the coming days.

“With school being out for fall break, paired with high hospital usage, we are experiencing an unprecedented shortage,” according to Dr. Liz Culler, chief medical officer for Blood Assurance. “COVID-19 has already depleted the blood supply, so when you add these additional factors in, it’s quite alarming.”

Blood Assurance is giving away a $20 Amazon gift card to all O-negative and O-positive individuals who donate through Oct. 22 at any mobile blood drive or donation center.

Blood donors are urged to visit bloodassurance.org/schedule to view a list of all upcoming blood drives and to schedule an appointment. Donors can also call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

About Blood Assurance

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.