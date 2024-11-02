Blippi is Headed to Nashville

Children’s sensation Blippi — who has captured hearts across the globe amassing more than 1 billion monthly views on YouTube and a fanbase of more than 50 million — is hitting the road with Blippi: Join the Band Tour, incorporating his educational musicality into a brand-new live show. The tour will stop in Nashville on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at TPAC. Find tickets here.

Produced by Round Room Live , Blippi’s latest live tour features an all-new live production, including Blippi, his friend Meeka, their dancing buddies, LIVE musicians, and more. Together, children and families will explore what makes music, including sounds, rhymes and instruments to the tune of fan-favorite Blippi hits.

