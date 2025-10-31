Blasting to Begin in La Vergne Monday, Nov. 3

Blasting will begin in the Woodland Hills Subdivision Monday, Nov 3, near the interstate.

This work is expected to continue for several weeks as part of ongoing construction in the area.

Blasting activities are regulated and controlled by the State of Tennessee. The City of La Vergne does not have control over these operations.

If you have questions or concerns regarding the blasting, please contact the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office at (615) 741-7190 or (615) 741-2241.

