NASHVILLE – Beginning Jan. 12, blasting activity will take place near Nashville International Airport®’s Donelson Pike entrance for several days over a two-week period. Blasting will occur twice a day on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Jan. 26 to accommodate a new sanitary sewer. Dates are subject to change.
Out of an abundance of safety, this work will involve traffic stops on Donelson Pike and in certain locations at BNA.
NOTE: Passengers flying on affected days should allow ample time to arrive due to traffic stops near the airport’s Donelson Pike entrance. Alternatively, travelers may use the airport’s I-40E entrance (exit 216A), which will not be affected by blasting.
Rutherford County Live Traffic Map Here
Additional details:
- Weather permitting, blasting will occur at approximately 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Jan. 12.
- The sound of blasting will be audible near the airport and potentially within the surrounding area. Do not be alarmed.
- Vibrations from blasting may or may not be felt at the terminal, parking garages, parking lots and Consolidated Rental Car Facility.
- Traffic will be stopped for 5 to 10 minutes near the blasting site for safety purposes while each blast is conducted.
- Traffic will be stopped in the following locations:
- Donelson Pike (northbound and southbound lanes) near the airport’s entrance/exit;
- Entrance and exit ramps at BNA’s Donelson Pike entrance;
- Exit points for Terminal Garage 1, BNA® Valet, Terminal Lot A, Economy Lot B and Consolidated Rental Car Facility.
- Economy Lot B parking shuttle service will pause briefly until blasting has concluded.
About Nashville International Airport
As infrastructure critical to the region’s growth and prosperity, BNA® is a vital asset for Middle Tennessee and serves as a gateway to Music City and beyond. According to a recent study, in 2019 alone, BNA generated more than $8.1 billion in total economic impact, supported more than 76,000 jobs in the region and produced more than $443 million in state, local and federal taxes. BNA receives no local tax dollars. For more information, visit flynashville.com. Follow us on Facebook: @NashvilleInternationalAirport, Twitter: @Fly_Nashville and Instagram: @FlyNashville. Learn more about BNA® Vision, our expansion and renovation plan for the airport, at BNAVision.com.
NASHVILLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT®, ®, COMMANDER BERRY FIELD®, JOHN C. TUNE AIRPORT®, and JWN®, among others, are the registered trademarks and trademarks of The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (“MNAA”). Use of these trademarks without permission from MNAA is strictly prohibited.