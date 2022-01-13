NASHVILLE – Beginning Jan. 12, blasting activity will take place near Nashville International Airport®’s Donelson Pike entrance for several days over a two-week period. Blasting will occur twice a day on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Jan. 26 to accommodate a new sanitary sewer. Dates are subject to change.

Out of an abundance of safety, this work will involve traffic stops on Donelson Pike and in certain locations at BNA.

NOTE: Passengers flying on affected days should allow ample time to arrive due to traffic stops near the airport’s Donelson Pike entrance. Alternatively, travelers may use the airport’s I-40E entrance (exit 216A), which will not be affected by blasting.

Additional details:

Weather permitting, blasting will occur at approximately 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Jan. 12.

on beginning Jan. 12. The sound of blasting will be audible near the airport and potentially within the surrounding area. Do not be alarmed.

will be audible near the airport and potentially within the surrounding area. Do not be alarmed. Vibrations from blasting may or may not be felt at the terminal, parking garages, parking lots and Consolidated Rental Car Facility.

from blasting may or may not be felt at the terminal, parking garages, parking lots and Consolidated Rental Car Facility. Traffic will be stopped for 5 to 10 minutes near the blasting site for safety purposes while each blast is conducted.

near the blasting site for safety purposes while each blast is conducted. Traffic will be stopped in the following locations: Donelson Pike (northbound and southbound lanes) near the airport’s entrance/exit; Entrance and exit ramps at BNA’s Donelson Pike entrance; Exit points for Terminal Garage 1, BNA ® Valet, Terminal Lot A, Economy Lot B and Consolidated Rental Car Facility.

in the following locations: Economy Lot B parking shuttle service will pause briefly until blasting has concluded.

