Blackman Road Widening Project Extending into School Year

Due to abnormal rainfall during the summer, the full completion of the Blackman Road widening project will extend into the new school year. Motorists are advised of traffic delays at the intersection of Manson Pike/Burnt Knob Rd. and Blackman Rd., especially as the academic year begins.

Some geometric improvements to the roadway and intersection have been completed. A new signal entered flashing operation at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, and will be operational beginning Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025.

The first day of the 2025-26 school year for Rutherford County Schools is Aug. 6, 2025, a two-hour day for students, with the first full day of classes on Aug. 8, 2025. Motorists should adjust travel times to accommodate the new operations at the intersection and be aware of the ongoing construction operations at this location. Law enforcement will be present at the intersection during Wednesday, Aug. 6 and Friday, Aug. 8, 2025.

The interruptions are necessary as contractors continue to make improvements to the Burnt Knob/Mansion Pike/Blackman Rd. intersection for the anticipated traffic volume increases. A new westside Rutherford County school, Poplar Hill Elementary, is opening at 5100 Baker Rd. near Blackman Rd. The new elementary school will open in August on a two-school complex campus with a new middle school planned in the future.

The widening improvements with additional thru and turn lanes include a signalized intersection with pedestrian features. Enhancements to the intersection will increase capacity and help traffic flow to alleviate congestion.

On June 18, 2025, motorists were advised to expect traffic interruptions due to the closure of Blackman Road south of Manson Pike/Burnt Knob Rd. During the temporary closure, motorists utilizing Blackman Rd. were detoured on Vaughn Road to Veterans Pkwy. and Burnt Knob Rd.

The Murfreesboro City Council voted in April 2024 to authorize a professional services contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. to design needed improvements to the Burnt Knob/Manson Pike/Blackman Rd. intersection. The cost of the intersection upgrade is approximately $4.87 million.

A traffic impact study prepared for the Rutherford County School Board, and provided to the City in 2024, indicated “unacceptable delays” at the intersection would result with the construction of two new Rutherford County schools planned in the area.

