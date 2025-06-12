Blackman Road Temporary Closure Beginning June 18

Motorists are advised to expect traffic interruptions and traffic controls due to the temporary closure of Blackman Road south of Manson Pike/Burnt Knob Rd, beginning June 18, 2025. The road will be closed for approximately three weeks. A map of the detour route is attached.

During the temporary closure, motorists utilizing Blackman Rd. will be detoured on Vaughn Road to Veterans Pkwy. and Burnt Knob Rd.

Temporary closure and detour is necessary as contractors make improvements to the Burnt Knob/Mansion Pike/Blackman Rd. intersection for anticipated traffic volume increases. A new westside Rutherford County school, Poplar Hill Elementary, is under construction at 5100 Baker Rd. near Blackman Rd. The new elementary school will open by August 2025 on a two-school complex campus with a new middle school planned in the future.

The widening improvements with additional thru and turn lanes include a signalized intersection with pedestrian features. Enhancements to the intersection will increase capacity and help traffic flow to alleviate congestion.

The Murfreesboro City Council voted in April 2024 to authorize a professional services contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. to design needed improvements to the Burnt Knob/Manson Pike/Blackman Rd. intersection. The cost of the intersection upgrade is approximately $4.87 million.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email