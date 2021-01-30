After three years of coaching in Alabama including the last two years as the head coach at North Jackson, Chandler Tygard is coming back to the Volunteer State.

Tygard, 35, was introduced as the new Blackman head football coach today.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be named as the sixth head coach of the Blackman Blaze and to be returning to 6A Tennessee high school football with one of the premier programs in the state,” Tygard said.

“I am very humbled and thankful for Blackman principal Dr. (Leisa) Justus, AD (Scott) Lawless and assistant principal (Alex) Trakas for trusting me with the future of Blackman football. We will run a top-down organization from the varsity team down to the extremely well-organized little league. Our coaches are known for innovative football ideas and schemes and I cannot wait to see our style of play and program culture at a school with the types of athletes at Blackman.”

He replaced Kit Hartsfield who took the head coaching job at Mt. Pleasant.

Click here for the full story