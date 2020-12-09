RCS Communications Director James Evans shared an important announcement for parents and students concerning COVID-19 and Blackman High School.

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 10 , all Blackman High School students will move to distance learning through Monday, Dec. 14. The school will reopen to in-person learners on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The school is experiencing an increased number of employees who are on quarantine. So the school is closing for the next few days which will allow many of them to complete their quarantine period.

The school will also be thoroughly cleaned while closed.

We know this is an inconvenience for some parents but we have no other options because of the circumstances.

The school’s administration will follow-up with you about logistics concerning distance learning. Please bear with them as they roll out additional information.