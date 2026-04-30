BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse Adds Biscoff Pizookie to Menu

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is launching a new Biscoff Pizookie starting April 30, 2026, bringing the globally trending caramelized cookie flavor into the chain’s signature warm-from-the-oven dessert. The limited-time addition joins the returning Dubai Chocolate Pizookie, giving guests two new reasons to save room for dessert. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the New BJ’s Biscoff Pizookie?

The Biscoff Pizookie is a freshly baked sugar cookie topped with two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream, finished with a cookie butter drizzle, Biscoff cookie crumbles, and a whole Biscoff cookie on top. It’s available at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse locations starting April 30, 2026.

What Is the Dubai Chocolate Pizookie?

Also returning April 30 for a limited time, the Dubai Chocolate Pizookie features Ghirardelli chocolate chunks and vanilla bean ice cream topped with a crackable chocolate shell, pistachio sauce, and toasted kataifi.

When and Where Are These Pizookies Available?

Both the Biscoff Pizookie and Dubai Chocolate Pizookie are available starting April 30, 2026, at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse locations. Visit bjsrestaurants.com for the full Pizookie menu and to find a location near you.

Source: PRN

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email