BJ’s Launches Grass Attack Cold IPA

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has released Grass Attack®, a limited-time seasonal cold IPA timed perfectly for summer soccer and warm-weather sipping. The beer is available now at all BJ’s locations nationwide. More Eat & Drink News

What Is Grass Attack® Cold IPA?

Grass Attack® is a hop-forward cold IPA brewed with Strata and Elani hops. At 6.5% ABV and 42 IBUs, it pours pale and clear with tropical fruit and citrus aromas — think grapefruit, orange zest, lime, papaya, passion fruit, and pineapple, with grassy, herbal undertones that inspired the name. Cold IPA is a trending craft style that blends the bold hop character of an IPA with the smooth drinkability of a pale lager, making it easy to enjoy through multiple matches without palate fatigue.

Where Is Grass Attack® Available?

Grass Attack® is available now at all BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse locations for a limited time. Guests can find it on draft at every location while the seasonal run lasts.

How Much Brewing Experience Does BJ’s Have?

BJ’s has been brewing beer since 1996 and has earned 276 brewing medals over nearly three decades. The brand operates five brewhouses across the country and develops more than 30 unique beer styles annually out of its R&D facility in Boulder, Colorado — where Grass Attack® was created. Recent awards include the 2025 Questex Vibe Vista Award for Best Beer Program and a 2026 World Beer Cup Silver Award for BJ’s Jeremiah Red®.

What Other Beers Has BJ’s Released Recently?

BJ’s has kept its seasonal lineup moving with several recent releases, including Sweet Sin Chocolate Porter™ crafted with Ghirardelli®, BJ’s Hard Root Beer, and Waterfall — a limited Japanese-style rice lager collaboration with Sapporo. Grass Attack® is the latest addition to that rotating roster of handcrafted seasonal beers.

Is There a Beer Deal for Soccer Match Days?

Yes — on Wednesdays during match days, BJ’s is offering its signature beers for $5. It’s a solid deal for anyone gathering to watch tournament action or hosting a watch party.

For more information on Grass Attack® or BJ’s full beer lineup, visit bjsrestaurants.com or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Offer details and availability may vary by location.

Source: PRN

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