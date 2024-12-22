BJ’s Wholesale Club Supports Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital to Deliver Holiday Cheer

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) is helping spread holiday cheer by supporting childrlen’s hospitals across the country. Locally, BJ’s Charitable Foundation is supporting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt by contributing to the Jingle Toy Drive and Champs Holiday House gifting event. Both initiatives ensure holiday cheer is enjoyed by all this season.

BJ’s Charitable Foundation is also supporting Nemours Children’s Health (Orlando & Jacksonville, FL), Children’s Hospital of Michigan, NYC Health + Hospitals Police at Queens General Hospital, Mass Memorial Children’s Medical Center (Worcester, MA), Milford Regional Medical Center (Milford, MA) and Boston Children’s Hospital.

“At BJ’s, we are driven by a powerful purpose: taking care of the families who depend on us,” said Bob Eddy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This means we have a deep commitment to making a positive difference in the communities where we live and work. This holiday season, we’re proud to live our purpose by helping patients and families of children’s hospitals enjoy the holiday season.”

BJ’s holiday giving campaign is part of ongoing efforts by BJ’s Charitable Foundation to provide essential needs to families in the local communities where BJ’s members and team members live and work. Through local and national non-profit partnerships, the Foundation focuses on three main pillars: hunger relief, education, and health and wellness.

Since its inception, the BJ’s Charitable Foundation has awarded over $37 million to non-profit organizations, providing vital support in BJ’s communities.

