BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces Black Friday Event

BJ’s Wholesale Club is spreading holiday cheer with its Black Friday savings event both in-club and online at BJs.com. Members can take advantage of exclusive offers on toys, décor, home goods, TVs and more from November 18 – December 2, 2024, plus limited-time Doorbusters from November 28 – December 2, 2024.

“Members will benefit from two weeks full of incredible deals on all things holiday, including seasonal décor, groceries, gifts and much more,” said Rachael Vegas, EVP, Chief Merchandising Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Our Black Friday event will maximize members’ savings, which we know families value most at this time of year.”

Members can enjoy BJ’s Buy One, Get One 50% off * toys, which includes some of the season’s hottest brands: Barbie, Bluey, Disney, Hot Wheels, Play-Doh and more.

Toys, available in-club and online at BJs.com :

Home, available in-club and online at BJs.com :

Fitness and wellness, available in-club and online at BJs.com :

TVs and tech, available in-club and online at BJs.com :

BJ’s members can choose from a variety of timesaving options whether shopping online or in-club. Curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery ** and standard delivery are available from BJs.com, while members shopping in-club can use ExpressPay *** through the BJ’s mobile app, to scan products as they shop and skip the checkout lines.

To learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club, shoppers can visit BJs.com. Starting November 18, 2024, members can begin shopping BJ’s Black Friday savings event by visiting BJs.com/BlackFriday.

* Excludes LEGO®, video games, gaming accessories and trading cards.

** BJ’s Same-Day Delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Log in to your account to confirm availability.

*** 30 items per transaction limit. Only available for purchases up to $750. Paper coupons not applicable. Cannot be used to purchase gift cards, alcohol, cigarettes, propane, appliances, fireworks, security-protected items or tires.



