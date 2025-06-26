BJ’s Restaurant’s Graham Cracker S’mores Pizookie Returns

June 26, 2025 – BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse (NASDAQ: BJRI) is serving up summer in the boldest, most indulgent way possible—with the return of its beloved Graham Cracker S’mores Pizookie®, a fresh lineup of seasonal brews, including BJ’s Sweet Sin Chocolate Porter™, BJ’s Hard Root Beer and BJ’s Co-Hoperate Hazy Pils™, and the new All-American Smash Burger—perfect pairings for long summer days and starry nights.

The Graham Cracker S’mores Pizookie® is more than a dessert—it’s a full on summer vibe. Inspired by the nostalgic flavors of the classic campfire treat, this limited-time Pizookie® features a warm, gooey Ghirardelli® chocolate cookie base, topped with golden graham cracker crumbles, toasted marshmallows and two generous scoops of rich vanilla bean ice cream. Originally spun off from the cult-favorite Peanut Butter S’mores Pizookie®, this version ditches the peanut butter and adds in a twist that screams summer nights around a campfire.

Want s’more? This crave-worthy dessert returns just in time to accompany a lineup of seasonal brews and a new smash burger that are guaranteed to have you feeling the summer lovin’:

BJ’s Hard Root Beer: A nostalgic yet modern take on a soda shop classic with flavors of vanilla, licorice, sassafras, wintergreen and molasses. Make it extra special by adding 2 scoops of our vanilla bean ice cream for a delicious adult root beer float!

Crafted with real Ghirardelli® chocolate, just like the Graham Cracker S'mores Pizookie®, this silky, full-bodied porter is a dessert lover's dream. With notes of both dark chocolate and roasted coffee, BJ's new chocolate porter will have you wishing it was five o'clock already.

BJ's Co-Hoperate Hazy Pils™: A hybrid brew that blends the crisp refreshment of a pilsner with the soft, juicy hops of a hazy. This global collaboration with Germany's König Brewery lets you take a transatlantic trip without the jet lag.

A hybrid brew that blends the crisp refreshment of a pilsner with the soft, juicy hops of a hazy. This global collaboration with König Brewery lets you take a transatlantic trip without the jet lag. All-American Smash Burger: Nothing says summer quite like BJ’s new All-American Smash Burger, a backyard cookout classic elevated to perfection. Featuring two perfectly smashed and seared beef patties topped with melty American cheese and BJ’s signature sauce, all nestled in a premium parker house bun, this mouthwatering creation delivers the perfect blend of crispy edges and juicy center that’ll transport you to a summertime BBQ. Available Monday through Friday as part of BJ’s $13 Pizookie® Meal Deal, complete with crispy fries and a personal Pizookie® for the ultimate indulgence.

The new Pizookie® and Co-Hoperate Hazy Pils™ are available starting June 26, while supplies last, for dine-in only at all BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse locations. And in an exciting and rare occurrence, the new Sweet Sin Chocolate Porter™, BJ’s Hard Root Beer and All-American Smash Burger will be added to the menu permanently, also starting June 26. Whether you’re in it for the warm cookie, the cold beer or both, BJ’s is delivering everything you want this summer: indulgence, nostalgia, innovation and flavor that lingers like long summer days.

For more information on the Graham Cracker S’mores Pizookie®, Sweet Sin Chocolate Porter, Hard Root Beer, Co-Hoperate Hazy Pils, or All-American Smash Burger, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

