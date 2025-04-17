Bj’s Restaurant Releases New Snickers Pizookie Dessert

April 17, 2025 – BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse (NASDAQ: BJRI) is back, baby—and this time, we’ve come to our senses. Turns out, hunger really can make you do crazy things, like seriously considering a Broccoli Cheddar Pizookie®. But then we had a SNICKERS®—and everything clicked, a SNICKERS® Pizookie®.

We’ve teamed up with SNICKERS® to bring you a chocolatey, nutty, caramel masterpiece. The SNICKERS® Pizookie® is more than a world-famous Pizookie® dessert; it’s a moment. Stuffed with SNICKERS® and topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate cone coating, caramel sauce and SNICKERS® pieces, this new take on BJ’s world-famous dessert is quite the upgrade. Whether you’re treating your crew to something sweet or celebrating a milestone with friends and loved ones, the SNICKERS® Pizookie® is the perfect way to turn any gathering into a social splurge. At BJ’s, we believe desserts should be as shareable as they are unforgettable—and this one’s guaranteed to be the star of the table.

The new SNICKERS® Pizookie® is available starting April 17, while supplies last, for dine-in only at all BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse locations. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just craving something sweet, this is one Pizookie® you won’t want to miss.

So, forget about infusing vegetables into our famed dessert (we’ve learned our lesson), and treat yourself to a piece of pure, blissful indulgence with the SNICKERS® Pizookie®.

For more information on the SNICKERS® Pizookie® or to see the full Pizookie® menu, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook and X.

